Drunk drivers beware! Police resume night checks

Our Correspondent
Published: April 10, 2022 11:35 AM IST
File Photo: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Drunk drivers beware! The Kerala Police has resumed vehicle checks at night to identify drunk drivers. Such checks had been stopped in March 2020 following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the state government withdrawing all COVID-related restrictions last week, the Director-General of Police (DGP) issued instructions to district police chiefs to resume regular vehicle checking from the night of Saturday, April 9.

As per the order, the police will no longer carry out inspections to ensure compliance of COVID-19 rules by the public. In short, officials will not penalise people who fail to wear masks. Instead, drivers would be subjected to checks with breath analyzers or asked to blow from their mouth to detect whether they are drunk.

