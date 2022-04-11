Malayalam
Three of a family found dead in Vennala, suicide note found

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 11, 2022 08:52 AM IST
Kochi: Three members of a family committed suicide at Vennala in Ernakulam last night. A suicide note found at the house revealed they resorted to suicide owing to financial troubles.

Girija, her daughter Rajitha and Rajitha's husband Prashant are the dead.

Their bodies were found on Monday morning by children.

Girija and her son-in-law were found hanging. Rajitha apparently consumed poison.

The children of Rajitha and Prashant alerted the neighbours as soon as they found the bodies.

The orphaned children are aged 12 and 5 years respectively.

Their father Prashant ran a flour mill.

