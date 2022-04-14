Palakkad woman confesses to killing 3-year-old son to live with lover

A 22-year-old Palakkad woman has confessed to killing her three-year-old son to live with her lover.

Asiya, who had been living separately, told the Kasaba Police that she strangulated her child, Muhammad Shanu.

Manorama News reported that there are no further accused in the crime that occurred Tuesday.

After allegedly murdering the child, Asiya screamed and informed the neighbours at Elappully that the boy was not responding.

The child was declared dead at a hospital. It was after the post-mortem report stated the child had been strangulated that the police questioned Asiya.

She had been taken into custody based on allegations raised by her estranged husband's family. The child had been living at Asiya's house for the last seven months, her husband's brother said.

Asiya told the police that she tried to kill the child earlier. On Tuesday she had first tried to smother the child, but when the boy cried she strangulated him with a shawl.

According to Manorama News, Asiya's lover had tried to avoid her when he came to know that she had a child. It was then that Asiya decided to kill the child.