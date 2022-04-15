Actress assault case: Investigators recover 11,161 videos, 22,000 audios, 2 lakh photos

Kochi: The Crime Branch team investigating the sexual assault of a leading actress in 2017 has decided to seek more time from the court to present the huge volume of digital evidence it uncovered recently.

This is based on the legal advice received by the team to convince the court regarding the magnitude of digital data recovered by Forensic experts from various devices, including the mobile phones used by the accused.

In fact, investigators have recovered 11,161 videos from devices, including the phones from which data was erased by the accused. Of these videos, 6,682 are yet to be examined by the Crime Branch team. Similarly, while 11,238 audio clips were checked, another 10,879 remain to be heard by officers.

The team has also examined over two lakh photos and another 65,384 are yet to be checked. As many as 1,597 documents too were scrutinized and 779 remain.

Officials said that the report being prepared by Forensic experts has already touched two lakh pages.

Accused, witnesses uncooperative

Meanwhile, the prosecution is also planning to inform the court that the accused and their relatives who are witnesses in the case were not cooperating with the investigation.

All these developments would be included in the report on the progress of the investigation to be presented by the prosecution before the trial court.

Incidentally, the trial court had directed the prosecution to file its final report on the ongoing probe on April 18.

At the same time, the Kerala High Court is considering a plea by the investigating team seeking another three months to complete their work.