Congress sets up panel to provide legal aid to party workers in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress party workers in Kerala need no longer be apprehensive of having to deal with, on their own, the legal consequences of participating in the party's activities like protests, as it has formed a committee for providing legal aid to its workers in such situations.

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Legal Aid Committee (KPCLAC) has been formed with advocate V S Chandrasekharan at its helm and over 750 lawyers in its panel for providing legal aid to party workers.

Chandrasekharan, who is scheduled to take charge of the committee on April 19, told PTI on Sunday that of late the party was witnessing a drop in the number of party workers turning up for protests and many of them were also completely giving up party activities as they are fed up with fighting legal cases, related to party work, on their own expense.

Many of them did not want to continue with party activities fearing the legal consequences they would have to put up with sans any support from the Congress, he pointed out.

In this backdrop, the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and MP K Sudhakaran came up with the idea to provide legal aid to party workers to allay their fears regarding the legal consequences, boost their morale and bring in more people into its fold, Chandrasekharan said.

He said that he will formally take charge of the committee in an event scheduled to be held on April 19 afternoon.