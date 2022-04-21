Sreenivasan murder: Four SDPI activists nabbed. Killers had a Plan B too

Four SDPI members involved in the killing of former RSS Sharirik Shikshan Pramukh Sreenivasan have been taken into custody by the police on Thursday. The men apprehended are Bilal, Rizwan, Sahad, Riyaz Khan, all Palakkad locals.

ADGP Vijay Sakhare, in charge of the Palakkad twin murders, told reporters that their arrests would be recorded soon. He added that there were 16 accused in Sreenivasan's murder.

However, these four were not part of the six men who reached Sreenivasan's shop in three two-wheelers and carried out the killing. The killers are still absconding. Nonetheless, the ADGP said that the police had identified all the accused, including the killers.

He said that the conspiracy to kill Sreenivasan was hatched on the night Popular Front of India leader Subair was hacked to death. The decisive meeting was held in the ground behind the mortuary of the District Hospital, where Subair's body was kept.

Once the decision to retaliate was firmed up, the target was chosen early next day, after consultation with PFI leaders. It is said that the target was chosen in such a way that the retaliation could be swift and effective.

For this, they had to strike at an unexpected target, a person the enemy deems low risk and therefore would be left unguarded.

Sreenivasan seemed just right since he had ceased to be active in RSS for some time and was busy with his shop.

Six activists were then chosen to carry out the hit. A 'B Team' of four was also kept ready. They were to act as cover for the six, and they too had reached the spot along with the other six.

The 'gang of four' was supposed to step in if Plan A was somehow compromised; if there was a counter attack or the job was left incomplete.

According to police sources, some of the accused had even returned to the District Hospital after the deed.

CCTV visuals at both the crime site and the hospital seem to have come in handy for the police. It is also said that the four who had been nabbed were part of the 'gang of four'.

