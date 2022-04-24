CPM on the defensive over party links of family that hid absconding RSS activist

Kannur: The political links of the people who arranged a safe hideout for the murder accused near Kerala chief minister's house here have triggered a controversy.

Pinarayi North branch secretary C Baiju said the owner of the house Prashanth and his family have always cooperated with the CPM. Local secretary Kokkoth Rajan too admitted the family was associated with the CPM.

Meanwhile, a social media account has also come up as proof of this family's connection with the CPM. Prashant's Facebook profile photo carries CPM flag in the background.

However, CPM district secretary M V Jayarajan argued that the family is closely connected with the RSS.

"The teacher and her husband who arranged safe hideout for Haridasan murder case accused have close links with the RSS. It is baseless to say that the house where the RSS murder accused stayed belonged to a CPM worker. None of the CPM workers would ever arrange such a facility. Mystery shrouds the relationship between the teacher and the accused," Jayarajan stated.

However, his statement was contradictory to what Baiju and Rajan claimed.

"The teacher's husband cooperates with the party. But he is not a party member. We have enjoyed his cooperation as a CPM fellow traveller," Baiju, the Pinarayi North branch secretary of the party, said.

"The party has been in touch with the family. They had a very cooperative and friendly attitude towards the party. But it is difficult to understand their present state of mind," Rajan remarked.