Actor assault case: Bar Council lashes out at Crime Branch for leaking 'privileged communication'

As voices are raised against the recent reshuffle in the top brass of the Crime Branch that is handling the 2017 actor assault case, the Bar Council has hit out at the state police's investigation wing.

A Bar Council meeting convened Sunday took serious objection to the Crime Branch's handling of 'digital evidence' in the sensational case, in which actor Dileep is an accused.

The Crime Branch had allegedly leaked telephonic conversations between Dileep and his advocates. The Bar Council sees the matter a serious lapse on the part of the investigation unit and has decided to raise a complaint with the state government.

Sethunath, an advocate with the High Court of Kerala had filed a complaint based on which the Bar Council met.

According to the Bar Council, communications between an advocate and a client is privileged and it was illegal to leak it to the media.

Even courts cannot direct 'Privileged Communications' to be made public, the Bar Council stated.

It has suggested legal action against the officers concerned.

The other day, ADGP S Sreejith, who was the chief of the Crime Branch had been transferred out. The opposition parties and Women in Cinema Collective had expressed their disappointment over the transfer at a crucial juncture in the probe into the assault case.