Actor assault case: My exit from Crime Branch won't affect the probe, says S Sreejith IPS

S Sreejith IPS has said that his exit from the Crime Branch will not affect the probe into the 2017 actor assault case.

The former chief of the Crime Branch on Tuesday gave his first media interaction since being posted as Transport Commissioner.

It is the first time that the IPS officer is being posted in a department detached from the police force.

"Such an investigation cannot proceed without the full support of the government. In this probe that has the backing of the state government, the transfer of one official is not going to make a difference," Sreejith said.

He said the transfer was part of a reshuffle that involved four individual departments. "The unnecessary controversies must end," he said.

"Darvesh (Shaik Darvesh Saheb, new chief of Crime Branch) sir is more capable than me. I'm sure the investigation will go on without any hindrance."

Actor Dileep is an accused in the actor assault case. He is also accused of ordering a hit on the investigating officers.

