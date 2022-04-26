BEVCO yet to get ownership of Chittoor distillery, liquor production plan in limbo

Thiruvananthapuram: The Malabar Distilleries Limited at Chittoor in Palakkad district is yet to be taken over by the Kerala State Beverages Corporation Ltd OR BEVCO. As a result, the plan to start liquor production here has been delayed.

The BEVCO had decided to start a manufacturing plant at the Malabar Distilleries. However, with the Corporation not receiving the ownership right as per rules, the process of obtaining the licence is yet to begin.

The Chittoor Cooperative Sugar Mill, which was shut down 15 years ago, was converted into Malabar Distillery. Seized liquor has been kept in the custody of the distillery here for many years now. However, the property is still in the hands of the liquidator.

Without getting the ownership certificate, the BEVCO can't obtain the required licence for the proposed liquor manufacturing plant.

The government intends to produce Jawan rum and other brands of brandy at Malabar Distilleries. The former is currently being manufactured at the Travancore Sugar Mills located at Valanjavattom, near Thiruvalla.

Reopening of shut retail shops



Even as the State is in the midst of opening new liquor outlets the proposal to reopen 68 shut retail shops is yet to be realised. Detailed orders on this are awaited. One reason for the delay is that



transfer of licence is permissible only within a taluk as per Excise rules.

Finding a new building for 68 retail shops should not be a difficult task for BEVCO. It has apprised the high court that suitable buildings are available if the licencing norm is stipulated for district-level transfers rather than the current taluk limit.

As the priority is to set up walk-in outlets where the customers can choose the liquor brand of their choice, more facilities and buildings would be required.

The high court had ordered the phased closure of the 68 outlets years ago.