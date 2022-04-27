Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

COVID-19: Kerala govt makes wearing of masks mandatory again; fine raised from Rs 200 to Rs 500

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 27, 2022 01:29 PM IST Updated: April 27, 2022 08:57 PM IST
Representational image.
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: On account of the rising Covid-19 cases in the country, the Kerala government has issued an order making it mandatory to wear masks.

Individuals will now have to wear masks in public places, at their workplace, during gatherings and while travelling.

Those found in violation of the order will be fined.

RELATED ARTICLES

Those who don't wear masks in the public will be fined Rs 500. In the first wave of the pandemic, the fine was Rs 200.

Kerala had lifted Covid-containment measures on April 7, a fortnight after the Centre directed all states and union territories to consider such a measure.

The order issued by the State Government then had stated police will not be able to slap penalties for violation of norms. But it urged people to keep observing Covid appropriate behaviour, like wearing of masks and ensuring hand hygiene.

The restrictions had been in place in the state since March 2020.

Delhi and Tamil Nadu had recently made it mandatory again to wear facemasks.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.