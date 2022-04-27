Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Domestic dispute: Woman beats husband to death in Kothamangalam

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 27, 2022 12:12 AM IST
Manakkakudy Saju (60) and Eliyamma.
Manakkakudy Saju (60) and Eliyamma.
Topic | Ernakulam

A woman beat her husband to death over a family dispute at Kottapady, Cheranganal at Kothamangalam Tuesday night.

Manakkakudy Saju (60) succumbed to a head injury caused by his wife Eliyamma (Thanka) during a fight by 8.30 pm.

After attacking her husband, Eliyamma went to the local police station and confessed to her crime.

RELATED ARTICLES

The police rushed Saju to a private hospital at Kothamangalam, but he had already died.

It is alleged that Saju used to drink and cause trouble at home frequently.
The couple has three children.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.