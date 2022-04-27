Domestic dispute: Woman beats husband to death in Kothamangalam

A woman beat her husband to death over a family dispute at Kottapady, Cheranganal at Kothamangalam Tuesday night.

Manakkakudy Saju (60) succumbed to a head injury caused by his wife Eliyamma (Thanka) during a fight by 8.30 pm.

After attacking her husband, Eliyamma went to the local police station and confessed to her crime.

The police rushed Saju to a private hospital at Kothamangalam, but he had already died.

It is alleged that Saju used to drink and cause trouble at home frequently.

The couple has three children.