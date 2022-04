Three teenagers drowned while swimming in a pond at Orumanayur, Chavakkad in Thrissur district on Thursday.

From preliminary reports, the boys -- Surya (16), Muhasin (16) and Varun (18) -- drowned in a pond used for prawn farming.

Two of their friends survived and alerted the locals, who retrieved the bodies.

According to a Manorama News report, the boys, who belonged to the locality, used to frequent the area, but on the day they probably slipped into a deep end.