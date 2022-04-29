Malayalam
Horses escape from Kuthiran stable, ram vehicles on NH, one killed

Our Correspondent
Published: April 29, 2022 10:24 AM IST
A youth got seriously injured in the melee after his two-wheeler collided with one of the horses at Mele Chungam.
Topic | Palakkad

Vadakkencherry: In a freak incident several horses escaped from the stable of an equestrian training centre near the Kuthiran road tunnel in the dead of night. One horse died and a few were badly injured as they rammed vehicles on the National Highway stretch on Wednesday night.

In all seven panic-stricken horses ran out of the stable of nearby private horse-riding academy apparently after hearing the trumpet of elephants.

A youth got seriously injured in the melee after his two-wheeler collided with one of the horses at Mele Chungam. The injured Nitish Kumar, 21, of Meleveetil house at Pattikkad Thekkum Bhagam, has been admitted to the Thrissur General Hospital.

Three horses collided with vehicles at Vaniyampara, Melechungam and Marygiri on the NH. Other horses were tamed with the hof the local people. The incident happened around 11 pm.

The horses belong to Kunnumpuram Babu who is running the horse-riding academy situated near the Peechi Reservoir.

