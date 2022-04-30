NCC's Idukki airstrip is a threat to Periyar Tiger Reserve: Centre to Kerala HC

Kochi: The Centre has informed the Kerala High Court that the construction of an airstrip at Sathram, near Vandiperiyar, in Idukki district is a threat to the Periyar Tiger Reserve. The airstrip, which is being constructed for the National Cadet Corps (NCC), is set to be the first such in this highland district.

Constructing roads, rail, canals, pipelines, ropeway and transmission lines through the wildlife areas poses a threat to the wild animals. And approval is required for development projects in such regions, stated the National Tiger Conservation Authority which is under the Ministry of Environment and Forests.

The Assistant Solicitor General submitted this explanation on a petition filed by the Idukki native M N Jayachandran, seeking to restrain the construction of the airstrip without obtaining the environmental clearance and the clearance under the Forest Conservation Act.

The Centre informed the court that it has received the complaint sent by the petitioner to the Tiger Conservation Authority and that the report of the Chief Wildlife Warden of the Kerala Government was received only after repeated requests.

The Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) replied that the airstrip was being constructed near to the Tiger Reserve.

The aerial distance from the boundary of the Tiger Reserve to the runway is 630 metres. This is an ecologically important area with shola forests and grasslands. The flight operations will affect even the migratory birds and wild animals.

(Shola is a tropical montane forest found in the upper reaches of India's Western Ghats)

Development activities are regulated in regions which have been notified as eco-sensitive zones by the central government. Even though a notification has not been issued, prior clearance from the standing committee of the National Board for Wildlife was required to carry out development activities within the 10km radius of the National Park and wildlife sanctuary.

Also, an application must be submitted for getting environmental and wildlife clearance for implementing the project.

NCC will provide flying practice to its cadets on small aircraft.