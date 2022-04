A 60-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment and fined Rs 2 lakh for sexually abusing a girl child in Thripunithura here.

Jayakumar of Kocheriparambu House, Eroor was served the sentence by a special court dealing with crimes against women and children.

Hill Palace Police Station inspector KG Aneesh had probed the case and filed a chargesheet in the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case.