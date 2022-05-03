Malayalam
Student succumbs to burn injuries after skirt catches fire from candle flame

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 03, 2022 11:37 AM IST
Miya
Miya
Topic | Kollam

Kollam: A student hailing from Kerala's Kollam district succumbed to burn injuries on Tuesday.

Miya, 17, was under treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital after her skirt caught fire on April 14.

She is the daughter of late Anil and Leena from Mukku Thanal House on Padinjar Kaleel, Kunnathur.

The freak accident occured two weeks back when Miya was trying to light a candle during the power cut. 

According to reports, the teenager dress quickly caught fire as the dress was earlier used to wipe clean a paint thinner. 

Paint thinner, a solvent used to thin oil-based paints, is usually mineral spirits having a flash point at about 40 °C.

