Kerala HC takes suo moto case over fatal food poisoning incident in Kasaragod

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 04, 2022 01:01 PM IST Updated: May 04, 2022 01:13 PM IST
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday took suo moto cognizance of the food poisoning case which killed a teenager in Cheruvathur of Kanhangad, Kasaragod.

The case was taken on the basis of the media reports on the issue. The court has sought clarification from the Food and Safety Commissioner and Health Department on the issue.

The autopsy report of teen girl Devananda had confirmed the presence of Shigella infection in her heart and brain.

Devananda, who had shawarma from an eatery at Cheruvathur on Friday, passed away on Sunday while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

"The food poisoning in Cheruvathur was caused by Shigella bacteria," Dr A V Ramdas, Kasaragod District Medical Officer informed.

There are at least 57 persons admitted to various hospitals in Kannur and Kasaragod districts in Kerala and nearby Mangalore in Karnataka state with similar symptoms. The health department suspects Shigella to be the cause in the majority of the cases, though tests are required to ascertain the infection.

The manager of the eatery Ideal coolbar and the third accused in the case Ahamed has been arrested besides two other accused. A lookout notice maybe issued against the eatery owner residing in Dubai.

