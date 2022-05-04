Shawarma death | Devananda's autopsy confirms Shigella infection

Kasaragod: The autopsy report of teen girl Devananda, who died of food-poisoning in Cheruvathur in Kanhangad, has confirmed that Shigella infection led to her death.

The heart and brain of the teenager were infected by the Shigella bacteria.

However, the final test result from the laboratory is still awaited and is expected on Wednesday, authorities of Pariyaram Medical College Hospital, Kannur, informed.

"The food poisoning in Cheruvathur was caused by Shigella bacteria," Dr A V Ramdas, Kasaragod District Medical Officer informed.

The body fluids collected from three others who approached hospitals with food poisoning also confirmed the presence of the bacteria, he said.

Most people with Shigella infection report diarrhea, which is sometimes bloody, fever, and stomach cramps.

There are at least 57 persons admitted to various hospitals in Kannur and Kasaragod districts in Kerala and nearby Mangalore in Karnataka state with similar symptoms. The health department suspects Shigella to be the cause in the majority of the cases, though tests are required to ascertain the infection.

Shigella infection (shigellosis) is an intestinal infection caused by a family of bacteria known as shigella. The main sign of shigella infection is diarrhea, which often is bloody.

Devananda, who had shawarma from an eatery at Cheruvathur on Friday, passed away on Sunday while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The mass food poisoning came to light after Devananda's death. Others who had Shawarma from the same cool bar, named Ideal, are under observation.