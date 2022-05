The president of Chavara Grama Panchayat died in a road accident on the national highway here Friday night.

RSP leader Thulasidharanpillai S met the tragic death at the AMC Junction at 9.15 pm.

The police reported that his bike lost control and slid under a KSRTC Super-fast Bus. The bike's handle had reportedly collided with the bus.

He died at the scene of the accident.