Thiruvananthapuram: A bike rental shop caught fire at Muttathara here in the wee hours of Sunday.

Thirty-two motorbikes were destroyed in the fire. The Fire and Rescue personnel have put out the fire.

A loss of Rs 10 lakh is estimated in the fire which began in the third floor of the shop. The fire was first noticed by pedestrians.

The fire which began at 4.30 am was doused in an hour's time. No casualties were reported.