Tamil Nadu chain snatcher killed in Thiruvananthapuram road accident

A youth who had snatched a chain from Tamil Nadu died in a road accident in Thiruvananthapuram.

It is understood that Kadinamkulam-native Sajad is the deceased. Another youngster, Amal, who was on the bike has been admitted to the Medical College Hospital with injuries.



The duo had been on the run since snatching a gold chain of 11 sovereign from a woman in Thakkalai in the Kanyakumari District.

The accident occurred by 6.30 am Sunday on the national highway at Paroorkuzhi Pallichal in the Naruvamoodu Police Station limits.

The bike they were riding did not have a number plate. It is understood that the speeding bike skid off the divider on the road.

The two were rushed to the medical college, but Sajad could not be saved.

The injured youngster is believed to be a native of Pala in the Kottayam district.

The duo reportedly snatched the chain by 5 am. The ornament was retrieved from the injured youngster.