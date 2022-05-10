High drama as wasps foil Tamil woman's suicide bid atop Kayamkulam BSNL tower

Kayamkulam: A 23-year-old woman from Tamil Nadu had to abandon her suicide plans after a swarm of wasps pestered her atop a telecommunication tower. The police and the Fire Force personnel heaved a sigh of relief when the distraught woman climbed down the tower, screaming for help. The unexpected turn of events in Kayamkulam town on Monday evening startled the onlookers and kept the authorities on tenterhooks for a while.

The incident occurred around 5pm and the venue was at the tower situated on the premises of the BSNL office in Kayamkulam. Upon climbing the tower, the woman threatened to commit suicide if she was not given the custody of her child, who is now with her husband. She was holding a can filled with petrol.

The BSNL officials swiftly informed the police and the Fire Force about the incident. Though the police party, which reached there, made attempts to placate her, she did not budge from her stand.

By this time, the Fire Force personnel took precautionary steps by laying nets on the ground around the tower.

But when the police were persuading her to climb down, the petrol can slipped from her hand and plunged down. Then she climbed further to the top of the tower.

Though the police alerted her about the presence of wasp nests there, she ignored it. But soon, she started facing attacks from a group of wasps. Seething with pain, she climbed down the steps of the tower by screaming for help. Later, she was taken to the taluk hospital for treatment.

Domestic trouble

The woman and her child had arrived her sister's house in Tirur a few days ago, after a quarrel with her husband. The man soon followed them and took away the child after beating her. Though she gave a complaint to the Tirur police, no action was taken.

Later, she came to her friend's house at Puthuppally Kunnam locality in Charumoodu near Kayamkulam. She came from there to the BSNL office at Kayamkulam and tried to execute the suicide plan.