Arrest warrant against Vijay Babu handed over to Dubai police

Kochi: The arrest warrant issued against actor-cum-producer Vijay Babu in a sexual assault case has been handed over to the Dubai Police by the authorities. The Kerala Police is now trying to take him into custody with the help of their Dubai counterparts and the Interpol.

It was on April 22 that the actress, a newcomer, had complained to the Kochi police that she was sexually assaulted by the actor many times.

The assessment of the probe team is that Vijay Babu, who got to know about the police complaint, immediately fled to Goa, from there to Bangalore and finally to Dubai.

The actor later informed the Kochi City Police that he was on a business tour and he was ready to appear before the police only on May 19. He asked for more time to appear before the probe team, while responding to the notice issued by the police.

The High Court will again consider Vijay Babu's anticipatory bail on May 18.

The police have received information that Vijay Babu, who is hiding abroad to evade arrest, is now trying to influence the complainant and others, who are likely to give statements against him.

It is in these circumstances that the Kochi Police are speeding up the process to arrest him with the help of the Interpol and the Dubai Police.