Govt posting eludes 150-odd doctors despite PSC advice memo a year ago

Thiruvananthapuram: The State Health Department has not yet given appointment to almost 150 doctors who were given advice memo by the Kerala Public Service Commission a year ago.

About 121 doctors from among the Assistant Surgeon rank list, which became valid from last year, were given advice memo on April 27, 2021. Only 12 from among them have been appointed till now.

Others who received the advice memo were 38 doctors from the No Candidate Available rank list meant for the special recruitment of SC/ST candidates. These doctors too are yet to get appointment orders.

In the same way, about 60 doctors, who earlier took leave to complete their post-graduate studies, are also awaiting postings.

However, the Health Department has clarified that the delay was caused because it has been awaiting the government's decision on its query regarding whom should be given preference in appointments from among these three categories.