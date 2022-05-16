Malayalam
Police save Pala resident in the nick of time on seeing suicide bid on Facebook Live

Our Correspondent
Published: May 16, 2022 11:52 AM IST
Topic | Kottayam

Pala: A 30-year-old man, who livestreamed his suicide attempt on Facebook, was saved by the police. The youth, a native of Pala, has been admitted to the hospital by the police.

The incident happened on Sunday evening when he was all alone at his house. The youth slit his wrist in the video titled 'My suicide live'.

A person, who noticed this, alerted the police immediately. The police led by Station House Officer (SHO) K P Thompson reached the house in 30 minutes.

The house was found to be locked from inside and the fire force was informed. But before the fire force arrived, the police managed to pacify the youth and persuaded him to open the door of the house.

The youth was then taken to the hospital in an ambulance. His injuries are not serious.

(Suicide is not the solution to any problem. Seek the assistance of a mental health specialist, if needed. Try to overcome the problem. Helpline numbers - 1056, 0471- 2552056)

