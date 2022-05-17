Thrikkakara bypoll: CPM aims to cash in on Sudhakaran's 'chained dog' remark on Kerala CM

LDF Convener EP Jayarajan on Tuesday was measured in his response to KPCC President K Sudhakaran's controversial remark on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The context was Sudhakaran referring to CM Vijayan as a 'chained dog' the other day. For Jayarajan and the CPM, it was too good an opportunity to pass a fortnight before the Thrikkakara bypoll.

Addressing the media earlier on the day, Jayarajan even refused to repeat the remark. "I won't say the words (chained dog) again because under normal circumstances we cannot use it... not even an ordinary politician would make such remarks," Jayarajan said.

“Sadly, Kerala's KPCC President has breached the limit. To insult the chief minister using such deplorable terms is equal to insulting the whole of Kerala. Every booth in the Thrikkakara constituency should recognise this. Is this the culture they desire?”

He said criticising a chief minister over his politics and governance was one thing but this was unacceptable.

“A few years ago, Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar was suspended from the party for addressing the prime minister (Narendra Modi) as a low-life. Legal action should be taken against Sudhakaran and he should be arrested.”

The CPM promptly issued a statement raising serious objection to 'disoriented Sudhakaran's' remark. It said the remark has polluted Kerala's political environment.

"This statement has come shortly after the Chintan Shivir that was hosted to change the face of Congress. The public would naturally doubt if this is the new face of Congress. Hence the public should seek the opinion of other Congress leaders in this matter," the CPM statement read.

The LDF has fielded Dr Jo Joseph against UDF's Uma Thomas in Thrikkakara.