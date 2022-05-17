Transwoman actor-model found dead in Kochi

Kochi: A transwoman was found dead in a rented apartment at Chakkaraparambu here on Tuesday, the police said.

A model and actress, Sherin Celin Mathew, 26, was found hanging from a ceiling fan by her room-mates, they said.

Though she was hailing from neighbouring Alappuzha district, she had been staying here for some years.

Sherin was reportedly suffering from depression due to some personal differences with some of her friends.

A police officer said a case has been registered for unnatural death and prima facia it was a suicide.

A detailed probe was going on.

She had served as a member of the Alappuza Transgender Justice Board.

Last year, transwoman radio jockey and model, Ananya Kumari Alex, was also found dead in an apartment in Kochi, which later triggered a controversy.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the helpline 1056, 0471-2552056)