Kerala govt sanctions more BEVCO outlets to shorten snaky queues

The Kerala government has sanctioned more Kerala State Beverages Corporation (BEVCO) outlets with the aim of shortening queues in front of liquor shops.

A government order issued Tuesday, however, does not specify the number of new outlets.

The BEVCO had requested the government to reopen the outlets those were shut as premium shops and to open up fresh ones with walk-in facility.

Earlier this year the Bureau of Public Enterprises had reported a loss of Rs 1,608.17 crore for BEVCO.

One of the reasons for the reported loss was down to the closing of outlets within 500 metres of state and national highways following a Supreme Court order.

Due to unavailability of land and local protests the relocation of most of those outlets did not happen.

According to BEVCO officials, at least 68 shops will be opened as part of the new liquor policy, including eight each in Ernakulam and Idukki districts.

The other district-wise allocation of new outlets as expected: Kollam, Kozhikode, Kottayam and Palakkad (6 each), Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur (5 each), Alappuzha, Wayanad and Kannur (4 each), Malappuram (3) and Kasaragod (2) and Pathanamthitta (1).