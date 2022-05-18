Thrikkakara bypoll: 'Church has no favourite candidate,' says Cardinal Alencherry

Cardinal George Alencherry has said the church does not have a favourite candidate in the upcoming Thrikkakara bypoll.

The Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church was responding to media persons after UDF candidate Uma Thomas visited him at his official residence in Kochi on Wednesday.

"The church does not have a candidate, it never does that. Not just for this bypoll, even in general elections, the church does not favour any particular candidate," the cardinal said.

Allegations had been raised soon after the LDF declared cardiologist Dr Jo Joseph as its surprise choice of candidate for the bypoll.

It was the venue of the candidate announcement that raised eyebrows. Dr Jo Joseph had been introduced to the media at a presser hosted at his workplace, Lisie Hospital which belongs to the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly.

"It was coincidental," remarked the cardinal on the church property hosting the political event.

Uma Thomas said she met the cardinal to seek his blessings for the elections. She was accompanied by former chief minister Oommen Chandy, MP Benny Behanan, KC Joseph, and MLA Roji M John.