Two cops found dead near police camp in Palakkad, electrocution suspected

Palakkad: Two cops were found dead near Muttikulangara police camp on Thursday.

The bodies of havildars Mohandas and Ashokan were found in a field near the police camp. They had gone missing a day earlier.

The bodies were found in two different spots of the field. It is suspected that they were electrocuted to death. Since the chances of electrocution are less at the site of discovery, police are also looking at other possibilities.

Officials from Hemambika Nagar Police Station, Palakkad have examined the site.