The postmortem of a couple found dead at a hotel here on Wednesday has revealed that the woman had been murdered before the man took his life.

Resma, a native of Kallur in Thrissur was strangulated by Giridas, the police said Thursday based on the autopsy report.

Giridas of Kottekkad in Palakkad had been found hanging in the same hotel room.

The police said that Resma, who was separated, had been close to Giridas. They had rented a hotel room on Sunday and were found dead by 7.30pm on Wednesday.