Malayali family meets with accident while returning from Velankanni, one dies

Mettupalayam: A Malayali family met with an accident while returning from Velankanni of Nagapattinam district in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. One person died and four were injured in the accident.

The family hails from Marakadavu, Pulpalli in Wayanad.

The deceased, Jose Kanikulam, 65, was a lottery ticket seller. His son Jobesh (35), Jobesh's daughter Anamika (9), Thomas (68) and George (60) are among those injured.

The family set out for a pilgrimage to Velankanni on May 16. The accident occurred on their way back. The car lost control in a hairpin bend in Mettupalayam falling into an abyss.

Jobesh was driving the car. Jose was killed on the spot.

Police officials who arrived at the site of accident admitted everyone in the car to the hospital. The Mettupalayam police have begun a probe into the incident.