'Dog, chain are common terms in Travancore & Malabar,' quips Pinarayi on Sudhakaran's 'colloquial' jibe

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seems to have not let go of the 'dog' remark from KPCC chief K Sudhakaran for which he apologised after causing a furore.

In the recent incident, related to campaigning for the Thrikkakara bypoll, Sudhakaran had said the CM was running like a dog that has broken off its chain (changala potticha patti).

The Congress leader had later claimed that it was not an insult but merely a colloquial usage in Malabar intended to signify how someone was super busy.

"I even use that phrase to explain my situation. I say I run like a dog that has broken off its chain, meaning I'm in a mighty rush," Sudhakaran had said the other day, clarifying his remark.

"I haven't said that he (chief minister) is a dog. If he felt insulted, I apologise," the Congress leader from Kannur had said.

On Friday, when Pinarayi was reminded of the matter during his press conference marking the first anniversary of the LDF government's second term, he laughed it off before adding: "The words 'patti' (dog) and 'changala' (chain) are the same for Thiruvithamkur (Travancore) and Malabar. There is no difference," said Pinarayi.

"There are certain terms such as 'ayal' (that person) and 'iyal' (this person) that are considered respectful in Malabar but not here (Travancore). But 'patti' and 'changala' mean the same everywhere," he quipped.



He, however, claimed that the government was not interested in pressing charges. "But the police might have registered a case based on the election commission's directive," he added.