Complainant in the actor assault case knocks on High Court door

Kochi: The 35-year-old popular actor-survivor who was abducted and sexually assaulted by a gang in her car in 2017 has approached the Kerala High Court raising fears that a move to derail the probe is on. This coincides with the Crime Branch ending further investigation and submitting additional chargesheet naming one more accused on the charge of destroying the evidence.

In her petition, the erstwhile leading actor alleged ulterior motives behind the move to end the probe. She also suspected political pressure behind the Crime Branch decision to terminate the probe.

In her plea the actor sought the court's intervention to secure justice.

Pointing to the bid to torpedo the case, the actor also cited the Crime Branch decision not to question the defence lawyers despite their bid to influence witnesses as proved by available evidence.

It is alleged by certain quarters that a strong lobby in the police force is trying to scuttle the probe in order to favour the accused, one being actor Dileep who is regarded as the mastermind of the crime that has come to be known as the actor assault case in media.

Such an apprehension arose after S Sreejith, who was supervising the investigation in the case, was recently removed from the post of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of the Crime Branch.

Earlier, in a letter to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, the actor had alleged the trial court judge Honey M Varghese was trying to hush up many facts in the case. She even claimed publicly that the trial in the case turned out to be another kind of harassment for her.

A Thrissur-based organisation, Jana Neethi, also previously wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India, seeking the removal of the trial court judge. Though a legal battle was fought by the government and others up to the level of the Supreme Court earlier raising the same demand, it was rejected.

The High Court had allowed the Honey M Varghese to continue as the trial court judge as per the Supreme Court ruling to this effect. The court allowed her to continue in the post by excluding her this time from the routine transfer applicable to judicial officers every three years.

As reported earlier those who support the assaulted actor are seeking an inquiry into the alleged interference of former DGP (Law and Order) Lokanath Behera and DIG Sanjaykumar Gurudin in the case.