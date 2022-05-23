40 injured as tourist buses collide on Kozhikode bypass

Kozhikode: A leisure trip by scores of people was spoiled as two tourist buses collided in the wee hours of Monday at Chevarambalam in Kozhikode.

The accident occurred on the bypass of the national highway at about 3.40 am.

A bus carrying Solidarity Youth Movement activists crashed with a bus with Perumbavoor-based pilgrims to Tirunelli. The former were returning to Kuttikatoor from Kochi after attending an organisational meeting.

(Solidarity is the youth wing of the Islamic outfit Jamaat-e-Islami Hind.)

The injured have been admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

Both the buses were proceeding at a high speed, stated P K Sudarshan Superintendent of Police, Kozhikode district.

CCTV visuals available with Manorama News show the accident.