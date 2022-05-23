Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

40 injured as tourist buses collide on Kozhikode bypass

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 23, 2022 08:56 AM IST
Vishnu Article Image
The two buses after collision. PHOTO: Manorama News
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A leisure trip by scores of people was spoiled as two tourist buses collided in the wee hours of Monday at Chevarambalam in Kozhikode.

The accident occurred on the bypass of the national highway at about 3.40 am.

A bus carrying Solidarity Youth Movement activists crashed with a bus with Perumbavoor-based pilgrims to Tirunelli. The former were returning to Kuttikatoor from Kochi after attending an organisational meeting.

RELATED ARTICLES

(Solidarity is the youth wing of the Islamic outfit Jamaat-e-Islami Hind.)

The injured have been admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

Both the buses were proceeding at a high speed, stated P K Sudarshan Superintendent of Police, Kozhikode district.

CCTV visuals available with Manorama News show the accident.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.