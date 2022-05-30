Malayalam
Mother strangles endosulfan victim, commits suicide in Kasaragod

Onmanorama staff
Published: May 30, 2022 07:23 PM IST
Representational image
Kasaragod: A 58-year-old mother killed her 28-year-old daughter, who was an endosulfan victim, and committed suicide at Chamundikunnu of Rajapuram in Kasaragod.

Around 4 pm on Monday, Vimalakumari strangled her daughter Reshma to death using a towel and later hung herself at their residence.

Vimalakumari's sister-in-law was the first person to find them dead in the house, Rajapuram police said.

Vimalakumari had been expressing suicidal tendencies for a while, Manorama News reported. The inquest proceedings by the police are on now.

The bodies will be shifted to Kanhangad government hospital later. The autopsy will be conducted on Tuesday.

Vimalakumari was working as a cook at Rajapuram school, and Reshma has been an inmate of the care home of the Social Justice Department. Reshma, who was at home for a brief visit, was apparently supposed to leave for the care home on Sunday. Police says that she was reluctant to leave and the mom and daughter apparently had an ongoing tiff about the same.  

