Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

50 injured as two buses collide in Kollam

Onmanorama staff
Published: May 30, 2022 11:03 PM IST
Deepa article image
KSRTC and tourist buses collide in Kollam, injuring many. Photo: Manorama Online
Topic | Kollam

Kollam: A tourist bus and KSRTC bus collided in Madathara in Kollam district of Kerala injuring about 50 passengers on Monday night.

The accident, which happened around 7:30pm, was between the KSRTC bus en-route to Kulathupuzha and a tourist bus on its way to Thenmala.

Bus accident
The bus accident happened in Madathara. Photo: Manorama Online

There were about 100 passengers in both buses, combined. Forty-one injured have been shifted to Thiruvananthapuram medical college and the rest to other nearby hospitals. The local people and police teamed up for rescue operations at the location, soon after the incident.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.