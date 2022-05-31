Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

108-year-old Asiya oldest voter to cast ballot in Thrikkakara bypoll

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 31, 2022 02:01 PM IST
Asiya
Asiya, 108, oldest voter of Thrikkaka constituency arrives at a polling booth here to cast her vote on Tuesday. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Ernakulam

Kakkanad: Voting and elections are an exciting affair for Asiya even at the age of 108 years.

The oldest voter of Thrikkaka constituency arrived at a polling booth here to cast her vote on Tuesday. She is one among the 22 voters above the age of 100 in Thrikkakara constituency.

From ballot boxes to electronic voting machines (EVMs), Asiya has seen it all.

RELATED ARTICLES

She vaguely remembers casting votes through the color box method before Independence. When she began exercising the franchise, she would drop the vote in a ballot box labelled with the candidates name and sign.

Asiya
Asiya, 108, oldest voter of Thrikkaka constituency arrives at a polling booth to cast her vote on Tuesday. Photo: Manorama

Though she registered her vote through EVMs in recent elections, she voted through the postal ballot last Assembly Election. Senior citizens past 80 years were given the option to vote via postal ballot as part of the Covid protocol.

 Asiya's children and grandchildren had told her about the candidates before she cast the ballot.

Asiya married her relative Ahmed, now deceased, who was a resident of Neythel at Kunnumpuram in Padamugal at the age of 14. Four of her 12 children have passed away.

Thrikkakara
Asiya, 108, listens to her great grandkid intoduce the Thrikkakara bypoll candidates and manifesto. Photo: Manorama

She currently stays with her youngest son Salim Kunnumpuram. Salim is the Secretary of the Thrikkakara Culutural Centre.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.