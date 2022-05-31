Malayalam
Catholic priest found hanging in Alappuzha church premises

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 31, 2022 08:04 PM IST
Fr Sunny Arackal.
A catholic priest was found hanging reportedly at the rectory of St Paul's Church, Kalath in Alappuzha Tuesday evening.

Fr Sunny Arackal (65) was found dead by the parishioners by 4.30 pm.

He was a native of Chethi near Mararikulam in the district. He had been serving at the parish for the past five years, it is understood.

"With profound sorrow, imploring and trusting in God’s unfathomed love and mercy, let me communicate you the sad news of the death of Rev Fr Sunny Arackal," said the Roman Catholic Diocese of Alleppey in a Facebook post.
(Suicide is not the solution to any problem. Seek the assistance of a mental health specialist, if needed. Try to overcome the problem. Helpline numbers - 1056, 0471- 2552056)

