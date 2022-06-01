Malayalam
'Malayali by birth, KK's passing huge loss to Indian music', Kerala CM condoles singer's demise

PTI
Published: June 01, 2022 12:58 PM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday condoled the untimely demise of well-known Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK.

A versatile singer, KK, who has also recorded songs in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, and Bengali, among other languages, died at the age of 53 after a concert in south Kolkata on Tuesday evening. "Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as #KK, was a versatile singer who enthralled us with his unique voice. Anguished by the news of his untimely demise", Vijayan tweeted. "A Malayali by birth, #KK's sudden passing is a huge loss to Indian music. Deepest condolences to his family and fans. #RIPKK", the Chief Minister wrote on the microblogging site.

Renowned singer K S Chitra also condoled the demise of KK. "Deeply saddened to know about the sudden death of noted playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK. Extending my heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace," she said in a Facebook post. Kolkata Police has registered a case of unnatural death over the demise of KK.  

