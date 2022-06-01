Trial begins in Latvian tourist's gruesome murder in Kovalam. Sister first to depose in court

The trial in the murder of Latvian tourist, Liga Skromane, started at the Principal Sessions Court, Thiruvananthapuram, on Wednesday.

The trial begins more than four years after Liga's body was found inside an obscure mangrove forest at Thiruvallam, near Kovalam. Her head was severed and her body was in a rotten state, beyond recognition. The remains were found nearly one-and-a-half months after she went missing from her Ayurveda retreat at Pothencode, near Thiruvananthapuram, on May 14, 2018.

The prosecution case is that the accused - Udayan (27) and Umesh (31) - had lured Liga to the mangrove forest, drugged her and then attempted to sexually assault her. When, even in her dazed state, she resisted, the two men brutalised her, beheaded her and then left her to rot on the largely abandoned mangrove island. It was after nearly two months of the probe that the police team finally reached the mangrove forest. One of the accused is a tourist guide and the other, a local drug peddler.

Ilza Skromane, Liga's younger sister who identified Liga's decomposed body, was the first person to take to the witness stand on Wednesday. Besides Ilza, there are 103 other witnesses in the case. The trial will extend till June 21.

Ilza told the court that she and her sister came to Kerala for a long-haul Ayurveda treatment on February 3, 2018. Liga was under treatment for depression in Ireland. Though she was responding well, her doctor had instructed Liga to submit herself to comprehensive Ayurveda therapy.

Ilza said Liga went missing on March 14, more than a month after the treatment began. Early morning that day, the sisters were supposed to attend a yoga class in the hospital. But Liga said she had a headache and asked Ilza to go alone. When she returned, her elder sister was not to be seen. They searched for Liga in all the places she could possibly visit but there was no trace of her.

It was an auto driver, when shown a picture of Liga, who said that he had driven her to Kovalam. But Ilza's search in Kovalam, too, did not yield any result. Later, she returned to Ireland. Ilza had moved to Ireland from her native Latvia, a Baltic nation, when she was 19. She now runs a beauty parlour in Ireland. The other members of her family are in Latvia. Her father is a retired mechanical engineer and her mother is a florist.

While in Ireland, Ilza received some photographs from Kerala Police in her mail. She was asked whether the body in the photographs was her sister's. Since the body was already decomposed, she could not be sure. So she flew down to Kerala and, along with the police, visited the mangrove forest where the body was found.

“There was a jacket near the body. But that did not belong to her,” Ilza had said in her statement to the police. It was the colour of Liga's hair that made her confirm that the body was her sister's. Also, the body had images of ornaments tattooed on it, an unmistakable identification mark.

Her first day in the witness box of a foreign court, when she was peppered with probing questions for nearly an hour by the defence counsel, seems not to have shaken Ilza. “I felt peaceful because I know that what I am saying is true, and that my sole aim is to get justice for my sister and my family,” Ilza told Onmanorama. “I have been waiting for this day,” she said.

Nonetheless, she is slightly worried about the other 103 witnesses. Recently, the police arrested the relative of one of the accused for threatening a witness. “I am worried about the safety of the witnesses but I strongly believe that they will testify what they know to be true,” she said. Even then Ilza is not free of doubts. “These witnesses, too, live in the same area as these criminals (the accused) and their friends,” she said, hinting that there was every chance that the witnesses could be intimidated and forced to turn hostile.

On the other hand, she is fully satisfied with the police investigation and their findings. “I have always stated this,” Ilza said.

In 2019, Liga's partner Andrew Jordan had questioned the police probe and said that there were more people involved than the two accused. He had even called for a CBI probe into Liga's murder. But Ilza is dismissive of Andrew. “Me and my family have never wanted Andrew's involvement in my sister's case. Neither do we know him well nor do we understand the motives behind his actions,” Ilza said.

She does not subscribe to Andrew's allegation that more than two people were involved. "When I saw the place where my sister's body was found (the mangrove forest), it was clear that it was the hang-out of these two accused. Nobody else could have any idea that such a place even existed," she said.

Ilza was also unable to stand earlier rumours that her sister was a junkie. "She had never used drugs. Liga might have been drawn by these criminals by their promise to show some beautiful places near Kovalam. (Ilza had told the Court on Wednesday that Liga was a nature lover.) But she smoked cigarettes and drugs could have been stealthily added to her cigarettes," Ilza said.

She will be in Thiruvananthapuram till the trial is over.