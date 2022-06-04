Malayalam
12 students hospitalised after suspected food poisoning in Kayamkulam, Kalluvathukal

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 04, 2022 01:57 PM IST
A student diagnosed with food poisoning being tended to in Kollam on Saturday. PHOTO: Manorama
Topic | Alappuzha

 

Alappuzha: A dozen school students were indisposed following suspected food poisoning cases reported from Kayamkulam and Kottarakara in southern Kerala on Saturday.

Eight students of an Upper Primary School in Kayamkulam Town were admitted to the taluk hospital after showing symptoms of food poisoning.

Authorities suspect Friday's mid-day meal that was served in the school caused the trouble. Three of the admitted students were discharged after being given treatment.

Meanwhile, a similar complaint erupted from an Anganwadi (child-care centre) in Kalluvathukal near Kollam town. Here, four students became sick. Their parents alleged that the students started showing symptoms like fatigue after consuming the food provided from the school.

On Friday, around 35 students had been diagnosed of food poisoning in Vizhinjam, near Thiruvananthapuram.

