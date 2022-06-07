Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Cop dies as bus rams his scooter in Malappuram | Video

Our Correspondent
Published: June 07, 2022 10:06 AM IST
Cop dies as bus rams his scooter in Malappuram | Video
Biju
Topic | Malappuram

Malappuram: A police man died after a private bus rammed his scooter at Kuttippuram in Malappuram district.

The deceased was identified as Civil Police Officer Biju of the Kunnamkulam station in Thrissur.

The bus hit his scooter from behind on Monday. In the impact of the collision, Biju was thrown off onto the road and the same bus ran over him.

RELATED ARTICLES

Reckless driving by the bus driver is said to have caused the accident.

Biju, a native of Chalakudy, was working as an aid of the prosecution at the POCSO court in Kunnamkulam. Biju had gone to Malappuram to meet his wife, a teacher who works near Kuttippuram.

The body has been kept at the mortuary of the Kuttippuram Government Hospital.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.