Swapna's revelations: 'Aim is to trigger riots and conflicts in Kerala,' claims CPM state secretary

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has alleged that the recent revelations by gold smuggling case-accused Swapna Suresh was aimed at creating political unrest in Kerala.

“There is a political motive behind digging up the issue now,” Kodiyeri told media persons here on Friday. “Those who failed to take power in the Assembly elections, now want to create a political instability in Kerala.

“They desire regular riots and conflicts in the state,” said the veteran CPM man.

Swapna claiming the involvement of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family in the 2020 gold smuggling case that had led to the removal of the CM's principal secretary M Sivasankar is part of a ploy, said Kodiyeri.

“This is an attempt to spread misinformation on the chief minister and his family,” said Kodiyeri, adding that the contents of the latest 164 statement given by Swapna contradicts her earlier claims.

“We don't know the contents of the 164 statement. But the recent revelation is part of a ploy. It is full of contradictions, it is much different from what was said before. She gave a 164 statement before. Now we are able to see the differences.

“Earlier she said M Sivasankar had no connection to the gold smuggling. That was later changed. In a statement given one-and-a-half year ago, she said the chief minister has no role in it and that she was being forced to give a statement against him. Then, she had said she had no personal connection with the chief minister's family.

“The person who said eight times that Sivasankar had no role in it retracted and said in a statement given to the ED on Nov 10, 2020 that he is connected.”