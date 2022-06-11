One dead after houseboat sinks in Alappuzha

Alappuzha: One person died after a houseboat sank near the Pallathuruthy jetty in Alappuzha on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Valattuthara Prasannan, 52, a native of Pallathuruthy. His body was recovered by the Alappuzha fire brigade.

Three tourists from Tamil Nadu were aboard the boat when the incident happened, at 4:30 am.

All three managed to swim to the shore. It was to retrieve their bags that Prasannan jumped into the lake.

The incident comes at a time when houseboats are picking up business after the COVID years.