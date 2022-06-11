Two workers rescued after landslide at construction site at Panavila

Thiruvananthapuram: Two migrant labourers had a miraculous escape after they were almost fully buried following a landslide at a flat construction site at Panavila in Thiruvananthapuram district.

The accident happened around 10 am on Saturday after the safety wall of the premise collapsed. While one of them was rescued by the fire force personnel within half an hour, it took about another hour to bring the second worker to safety.

Apparently, the workers, named Deepak and Rahul, were cooking while the incident happened at the construction site of a seven-storied building of the PRS Group. About 72 labourers were working at the site, during the incident.

The one who was brought out first confirmed that only one person remains trapped.

The local people said that they ran to the spot following a loud sound and saw one of the workers trapped, with mud up to his neck.

Fire force officials, who saved the duo, said that it took them 1.5 hours to save them. "There was no space to use any tools. We had to balance on one hand and dig down using just our fingers, which even got injured in the process. As for the second person we rescued, we could only see till his waist, and one of his hands were broken too as the weight fell on to his body," said the officials.

Big concrete pieces and equipment like generator too fell, as the land gave way.

Fire force said that the premises are not safe and untoward incident can happen anytime, again. "If it happens, at least 15 people can get trapped in one go and it's absolutely unsafe here," they explained.