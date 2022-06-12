Will Shaj's arrest boomerang on police honchos and their political masters?

Kochi: The diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case has entered a new phase with the recent sensational disclosures of key accused Swapna Suresh and the emergence of an apparently well-connected person, Shaj Kiran, who seems to be in the know about the political links of those involved in the crime.

Shaj’s arrest has been delayed as it has been exposed that two senior police officers are involved in the case, sources say.

He could have been arrested immediately after Swapna released a few audio clips indicating his involvement in the case. Police are apprehensive that his revelations could embarrass themselves and even the political masters.

Shaj and his aide Ibrahim, who is from Kozhikode, have reportedly left for Tamil Nadu even as the police were about to arrest him.

Shaj and Swapna claim to be old pals and the audio tapes of their conversation throw light to the ongoing machinations to bury the case and secure politicians with likely involvement in illicit overseas transactions and investments.

"Take money from the one who has been affected by your statements," Shaj is heard advising Swapna after talking to a senior state police official on another call.

Both Shaj and the police officer will be in the soup for his phone conversation with Swapna persuading her to deny her public statements soon after her deposition before the Magistrate.

Swapna had recently given a confidential statement before the Magistrate, in connection with the money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), linked to the gold smuggling case.

Shaj is heard coercing Swapna to bargain and get money from whoever is to be affected by her statement to the court. He further says, she can record a statement denying what was said before the magistrate, send it to him and get the money.

Last Tuesday, Swapna claimed that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family members, as well as CPM State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan are involved in shady deals overseas.

The same night, after contacting the senior police officer, Shaj coerces Swapna to deny the statement before 10 am the next day. He also tries to threaten her with an arrest if she did not come around.

Legal experts consider this conversation as proof of Shaj’s intervention to initiate a conspiracy to blackmail the CM and his family.

Swapna had also disclosed that Shaj had talked to Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) M R Ajith Kumar and ADGP Vijay Sakhre. Shaj has to be interrogated to confirm who suggested sending a phone voice record denying the statement given to the Magistrate.

The involvement of one ‘Swamiji’, as referred to by Swapna many times while responding to Shaj’s suggestions in the conversation, is also to be probed.