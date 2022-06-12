Swapna appoints private security guards even as police keep a tab on her house

Palakkad: Gold smuggling case key accused Swapna Suresh has appointed two security personnel in her personal capacity amid fears of retaliation from vested interests likely upset over her recent disclosures and release of audio tapes naming political bigwigs involved in nefarious activities.

The move to appoint security guards follows her request to the High Court to provide security as she fears for her life.

Her apartment and premises are under surveillance of the Police and their intelligence wing.

On Sunday, complying with the bail condition, Swapna signed at Palakkad South police station which is the police jurisdiction of her residence and returned home. She is set to arrive in Ernakulam later this afternoon to consult her lawyer.

Swapna is to approach the High Court on Monday, seeking to stay the police case registered on a complaint from former minister K T Jaleel.

Swapna’s lawyer Adv R Krishnaraj is already in a soup for his Facebook post and has started trying to procure anticipatory bail. Ernakulam Central Police has invoked non-bailable charges against Krishnaraj for hurting religious sentiments.