KSU leader's house targetted, YC activists warned of dire consequences as CPM fury rages

Thiruvananthapuram: Retaliatory attacks on Congress offices and activists allegedly by CPM backers continued on Tuesday too, two days after Youth Congress members enraged them by shouting slogans against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan aboard a flight.



The window panes of KSU Thiruvananthapuram District Secretary Ananathakrishnan's house were shattered after bottles were hurled by suspected Left activists last night.

Meanwhile, a petrol bomb was thrown at the Congress office at Kuttyadi Ambalathukulangara in Kozhikode district. Congress has alleged that CPM workers are behind the attack.

Provocative slogans against Congress were raised during a CPM march at Thikkodi, near Koyilandy, in the same district. The sloganeers warned that Youth Congress workers would be attacked in their homes. The slogans also warned Congress activists that they would meet the fate of Youth Congress members Sarath Lal and Shuhaib who were murdered a few years ago.

Photo: Screengrab/Video

UDF protests end in clash with police

Meanwhile, the UDF's protests against the Chief Minister over the recent claims of an accused in a gold smuggling case escalated into violence and clash with the police in several parts of the state.

DYFI workers who entered Opposition Leader VD Satheesan's official residence Cantonment House in the State Capital were arrested and later released on bail.

Kollam MP NK Premachandran and his RSP colleague, State Secretary AA Azeez and its Youth wing State President Ullas Kovoor were injured in lathi-charge and tear gas bursting by police during a protest at Kollam Collectorate.

Photos; Manorama

In Kozhikode's Perambra, a bomb was hurled at the Congress office. The windows and main door of the office were destroyed.

Attacks were also launched at the Congress offices at Eramala and Iringath. Indira Bhavan in Kannur and the Congress offices at Chakkarakkal, Kathirur, Pattanoor, Palad, Peringome, Kankol-Alappadambaand Kicheri were also destroyed.

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi was earlier destroyed in Payyannur.

The Congress office at Nileswaram in Kasaragod was also targetted.